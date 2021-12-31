Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Buys 725,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £645,250 ($867,388.09).
LIT opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.88).
About Litigation Capital Management
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.