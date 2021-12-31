Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Buys 725,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £645,250 ($867,388.09).

LIT opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.88).

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.