Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Patrick Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($61,836.27).

Shares of LIT stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.10. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £119.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.10.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

