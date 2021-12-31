Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Patrick Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($61,836.27).
Shares of LIT stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.10. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £119.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.10.
About Litigation Capital Management
