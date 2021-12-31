Insider Buying: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Acquires $58,252.50 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.04.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

