Insider Selling: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells $399,000.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Bates Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

