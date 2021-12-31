Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $89,520.77 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $240,143.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.