Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $526,400.00 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 2.10. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

