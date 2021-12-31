Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $28.78.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
