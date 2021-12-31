Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 10,980 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,363. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 321.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

