Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $898,944.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60.
- On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.
Shares of GSHD opened at $128.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 338.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
