Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $898,944.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $128.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 338.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

