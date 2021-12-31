Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Sells $232,250.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $232,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

