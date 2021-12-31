Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.