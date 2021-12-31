Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.

Shares of PCVX opened at $25.45 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

