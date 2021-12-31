Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $5,701,155 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

