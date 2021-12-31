Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $1,410,500.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04.

Shares of INSM opened at $27.32 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

