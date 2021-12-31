Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insmed stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,614 shares of company stock worth $4,549,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 557,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

