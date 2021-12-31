Integer (NYSE:ITGR) versus Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integer and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.64 $77.26 million $2.67 32.14 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integer and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Integer has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -14.32, suggesting that its share price is 1,532% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats Hoku on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Hoku

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

