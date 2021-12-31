IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £19,762.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,566.07).

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 470 ($6.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 549.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 640 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.20) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

