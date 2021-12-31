Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00.

IBKR opened at $80.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

