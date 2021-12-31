International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will likely gain from strong demand in its end markets. In the Industrial Packaging segment, the company continues to witness solid demand for corrugated and containerboard packaging. The Global cellulose fibers segment is riding on strong consumer demand for absorbent pulp. It is however bearing the brunt of supply-chain related challenges, labor shortages and higher input costs across all segments. International Paper anticipates escalating recovered fiber, energy, chemicals, wood and distribution costs in the upcoming quarter. Higher transportation costs due to unprecedented port congestion and vessel delays might impact the company’s shipments. The company recently stated that inflated costs and the impact of the Prattville paper mill outage would likely have a $95-$105 million drag on fourth-quarter earnings.”

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.