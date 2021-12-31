Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $642.20. 3,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,365. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $640.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

