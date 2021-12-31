Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 1,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

