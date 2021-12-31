Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE IVA opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter worth $355,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

