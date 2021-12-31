Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

