Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.