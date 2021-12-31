Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

