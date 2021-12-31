Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.64

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.64 and traded as high as $16.97. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 54,266 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

