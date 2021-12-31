Investors Purchase High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELYS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.96. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

