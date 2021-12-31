ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,191. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.30.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

