IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading 3.6% Higher

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.08). 860,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 937,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of -19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.