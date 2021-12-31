iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.06

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 87868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $268,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

