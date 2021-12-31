IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $471,100.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.18 million, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

