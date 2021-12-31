iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,321 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

