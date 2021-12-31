iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $170,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

