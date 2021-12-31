iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,385,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

