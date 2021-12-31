iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) to Issue None Dividend of $0.09

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 17,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.