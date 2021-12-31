iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.