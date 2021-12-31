iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.