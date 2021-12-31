iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $42,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,092,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 53,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,711,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

