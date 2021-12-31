iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces None Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,602. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 146,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

