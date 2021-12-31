iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Announces $0.03 None Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of EWZS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. 72,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,004. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.