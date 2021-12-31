iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.