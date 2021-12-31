iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.37. 8,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,950. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter.

