iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $78.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

