iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after acquiring an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

