iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Plans $0.16 None Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $545.50. 2,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,252. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $374.86 and a 12-month high of $558.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.03.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

