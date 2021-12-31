iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,468,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

