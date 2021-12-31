iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $104.55 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

