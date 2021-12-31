iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $102.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

