IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 290.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 10.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned about 0.32% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 140.2% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 3,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,424.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,411,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 6,157,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 889,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 444,704 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 162,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.88. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

