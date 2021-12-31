Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $7.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 162.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jabil by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.35. 27,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

